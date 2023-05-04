Here are the Best iOS Apps to Celebrate Star Wars Day

Star Wars Day, aka May the 4th is once again upon us. The annual celebration of the beloved series has arrived once again and fans across the globe are sharing their love of the IP.

Since 1977, Star Wars has gone on to transcend generations as well as mediums. Of course, when most think of Star Wars, they probably think of the core trilogy or the larger series of films. However, there is a wide array of iOS apps available to check out today.

Apple supports a number of great apps and games, spanning different corners of Star Wars. With a variety as vast as a galaxy far, far away, let’s take a look at the best Star Wars apps in the App Store.

Star Wars Official App

First up is the official Star Wars app. This is the central hub for Star Wars fandom, developed by Disney. Fans can a number of resources to stay up to date on the series. Via the app, fans can get notified when big announcements hit. Trailers and behind-the-scenes featurettes can also be viewed on the app. There are a number of filters to find and use for Star Wars-themed selfies. Plus, the app provides Light and Dark side themes, Star Wars-esque weather forecasts, and more.

Disney+

We couldn’t look at Star Wars apps without discussing Disney+. If you’re in the mood to rewatch Empire Strikes Back for the 100th time or delving into all seven seasons of Star Wars: The Clone Wars ahead of Ahsoka, Disney+ is your go-to. All the films and series within the Star Wars universe are available, including The Mandalorian, which just concluded its third season. Plus, today, Star Wars: Visions Season 2 premieres with nine new shorts.

Disney+ is available in Canada for $11.99 per month or $119.99 annually.

LEGO Star Wars Castaways

For Apple Arcade subscribers, LEGO Star Wars Castaways is a great option to check out in celebration of May the 4th. The game arrived on Apple Arcade in March so it is currently playable via the subscription as long as you have an active Apple Arcade account. In LEGO Star Wars Castaways, players explore familiar worlds while battling through LEGO-made simulations set within the Star Wars universe with many character classes and customization.

Apple Arcade is available in Canada for $5.99 each month.

Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes

Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes is a free-to-play game, published by EA. It features iconic characters from both the Light and Dark side. Players can build and customize their roster of characters spanning across every era of Star Wars and battle through the galaxy. The game offers turn-based combat, features boss battles, and character progression.

Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic

The iconic and believed RPG from Bioware is available to play on the App Store. Star Wars: KOTOR launched back in 2003 but is still widely regarded as one of the best Star Wars games ever. While not within the canon of the universe, players create their own character and embark on an adventure set 4,000 years before the current timeline.

Imperial Assault: Legends of the Alliance

Rounding out the list is Imperial Assault: Legends of the Alliance. Fans can jump into this free-to-play companion title for the Star Wars: Imperial Assault board game and engage in tactical combat. When playing the board game, the app assumes the role of the Imperials while you and your friends take on the role of the Rebels and fight them back.