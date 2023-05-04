Spotify Celebrates May the 4th with Special Star Wars Easter Egg

Usman Qureshi
44 seconds ago

With fans around the world celebrating May the 4th, aka Star Wars Day, Spotify has announced its own unique way of joining the festivities.

Star wars day spotify easter egg

This year, the music streaming giant is bringing “a galaxy far far away” a bit closer to home for its premium listeners in the U.S. and Canada with a special treat.

As a Star Wars fan, you may already be familiar with Spotify’s Mandalorian Playlist, but today, you will discover a special Star Wars easter egg in the playlist on desktop.

Simply head to the Music Feed on Home to begin their Star Wars-themed musical journey, where your personalized DJ will be greeting you with Star Wars commentary.

Star Wars Playlist Spotify

The celebration also includes classic tunes from the original series as well as newer works from contemporary composers like Ludwig Goransson, and Michael Giacchino.

“There’s nothing like the original series’ iconic music, so head to the Star Wars shelf on the Disney Hub to find all the classics, remastered,” says Spotify.

Here’s what else Star Wars fans can find on Spotify on May 4th:

    • Star Wars Jedi Battle Scars
    • Star Wars: Light of the Jedi (The High Republic)
    • Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith
    • Shadow Hunter: Star Wars Legends
    • Star Wars: Brotherhood

Star Wars day is always well-received by fans, with many taking to social media to express their excitement. Some users have even suggested that May the 4th should become an official holiday.

No matter how you choose to celebrate, may the force be with you, today and always!

