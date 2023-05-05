Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 Off MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch and More

If you’re looking for deals on Apple products, Staples.ca has launched an Apple Event, offering up to $200 in savings on select products.

One offer is a rare discount of $200 off the Apple Studio Display, when you purchase a Mac mini. Other items on sale include various MacBook Pro and MacBook Airs, while select iPads, Beats, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch and HomePod mini are also on sale.

Check out the discounts below, according to Staples:

The Apple shopping event at Staples launched on May 3 and goes until May 9, 2023. Click here to shop Staples.ca.