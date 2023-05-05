How to Watch King Charles’ Coronation in Canada: Start Time and More

King Charles’ coronation is set to take place at London’s Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, and here’s how you can watch it live in Canada.

It’s worth mentioning that the official logo for King Charles III’s coronation (shown above) has been designed by Apple’s former chief design officer, Sir Jonathan Ive.

Ive and King Charles have previously collaborated on the Terra Carta Seal, an award given out by the former’s design firm to companies that are making efforts towards sustainability in their products. According to Ive, his floral design for the logo embodies the “optimism of spring” and reflects the King’s love of nature.

Officially put, the Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey, arriving as The King’s Procession to Westminster Abbey from Buckingham Palace, on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

On Sunday, May 7, a special Coronation Concert will be broadcast live from Windsor Castle, by the BBC and BBC Studios.

Born at Buckingham Palace on November 14, 1948, at 9:14 pm and weighing 7lbs 6oz, Prince Charles Philip Arthur George was christened on December 15, 1948. In 1952, at the young age of three, he became heir apparent and later, in 2017, the longest-serving Prince of Wales. Significantly, His Majesty was the first heir to witness his mother’s coronation as Sovereign, details the 100 Coronation Facts website.

The King has a rich family life, with three siblings, two sons, two step-children, five grandchildren, and five step-grandchildren. Cecil Beaton captured His Majesty’s first formal photograph in December 1948. At the age of five, he embarked on his first trip abroad to Malta. Since 1969, The King has extensively travelled, visiting 48 Commonwealth countries, many on multiple occasions, according to his Coronation website.

The historic ceremony will be streamed live by CBC News across its platforms, allowing viewers in Canada to watch King Charles III’s coronation as it happens, with coverage starting at 1am PDT/4am EDT.

All you need to do is download the free CBC News app for iOS. You can also catch the King Charles coronation live stream via the CBC Gem app for iOS and Android.

You’ll also be able to stream the ceremony live on the web via the CBC News website.

A special CBC Radio program, led by hosts John Northcott and Nahlah Ayed, is scheduled to start at 5:30am EDT/2:30am PDT

From Ottawa, Rosemary Barton will host a special covering the Canadian side of the coronation spectacle, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a large contingent attending in person. That coverage will get underway at 10 a.m. ET., on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Other Canadian networks will also be live-streaming the Coronation too, of course: