How to Use AirPlay to Mirror iPhone Screen or Stream Video

You can use the built-in AirPlay feature to stream or share content from your Apple devices to your Apple TV, AirPlay-compatible smart TV, or Mac.

With AirPlay, you can stream a video, share your photos, or mirror exactly what’s on your device’s screen and enjoy it with your friends and family on a bigger display.

In some cases, your iOS device might automatically stream video to the Apple TV, AirPlay-compatible smart TV, or Mac that you frequently use. If you open a video app and notice a blue AirPlay icon in the upper-left corner, then an AirPlay device is already selected.

To use AirPlay with a different device, tap the blue icon, then tap another device.

How to Mirror your iPhone or iPad to a TV or Mac

Simply follow the steps below:

Connect your iPhone or iPad to the same Wi-Fi network as your Apple TV, AirPlay-compatible smart TV, or Mac.

Open Control Center:

On iPhone X or later or iPad with iPadOS 13 or later: Swipe down from the upper-right corner of the screen. On iPhone 8 or earlier or iOS 11 or earlier: Swipe up from the bottom edge of the screen.

Tap Screen Mirroring .

Select your TV or Mac from the list.

If an AirPlay passcode appears on your TV screen or Mac, enter the passcode on your iPhone or iPad.

To stop mirroring your iPhone or iPad, open Control Center, tap Screen Mirroring, then tap Stop Mirroring. Or press the Menu button on your Apple TV Remote.

