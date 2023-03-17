Shaw BlueCurve TV for iOS Now Supports AirPlay, Still Lacks Apple TV App

Shaw updated its BlueCurve TV app for iPhone and iPad yesterday, adding support for Apple’s AirPlay. The app allows Shaw TV subscribers to watch live TV and on-demand movies and shows on the go.

According to Shaw, this means you can now AirPlay “select content” to watch on your Apple TV, including live TV, PVR recordings and your On Demand purchases. Shaw also says AirPlay works to send content to compatible AirPlay speakers, smart TVs and other devices on your network. Why not just release a native Shaw BlueCurve TV app for Apple TV at this point?

Originally known as Shaw FreeRange TV in 2018, only to change its name one year later, the app has taken five years to get AirPlay support. Apple launched its AirPlay protocol back in 2010 with the iPhone 4 (13 years ago!).

Back in October 2020, the BlueCurve TV app was updated to support Chromecast and allow casting media to televisions.

In December 2021, Shaw launched a native BlueCurve TV app on Amazon Fire TV. Where’s the native BlueCurve TV app for Apple TV users? When we asked Shaw at the time, they had no information to share. Maybe the addition of AirPlay is a hint of bigger things to come?

Click here to download the Shaw BlueCurve TV app for iOS.

Thanks Steve