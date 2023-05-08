Apple TV+ Series Bad Sisters Wins Four Awards at 20th Annual Irish Film and Television Awards

Apple made a significant splash during the 20th Annual Irish Film and Television Awards. The company’s streaming service received four awards for the Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters.

On Sunday, May 7th, the Irish Film and Television Awards ceremony was held at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. It was here that the Apple TV+ dark comedy thriller Bad Sisters received awards for ‘Best’ Drama’, ‘Best Lead Actress: Drama, Sharon Horgan’, ‘Best Supporting Actress: Drama, Anne-Marie Duff’, and ‘Best Director: Drama, Dearbhla Walsh’.

Bad Sisters first premiered on Apple TV+ on August 19th, 2022. It stars Horgan, Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, Eve Hewson, Brian Gleeson, and Daryl McCormack. The series revolves around the five Garvey sisters living in Dublin, Ireland. When Grace Williams’ husband unexpectedly dies, the sisters are entrenched in a life insurance investigation.

The series was filmed on location in Ireland. Since its debut, Bad Sisters has gone on to be renewed by Apple TV+ for a second season. It’s also Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 100% critics’ score. The series has also been recognized by the WGA, Critics Choice Awards, BAFTA TV, and Craft Awards and the Royal Television Society.

The most recent awards add to Apple’s growing number of respective honours. To date, Apple earned 357 wins after a staggering 1,451 award nominations. These include the notable multi-Emmy Award-wins for Ted Lasso and the prestigious Best Picture award CODA received during the Oscars.

Apple TV+ is available in Canada for $8.99 per month.