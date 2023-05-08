Hands-On: ‘iPhone 15 Ultra’ Dummy Unit [VIDEO]

While it is unknown whether Apple will call its next flagship phone iPhone 15 Ultra, iPhone 15 Ultra Max, or iPhone 15 Pro Max, here’s something to get you excited.

As spotted by the folks over at MacRumors, YouTube channel ‘Unbox Therapy’ has shared a new hands-on video of an alleged ‘iPhone 15 Ultra’ dummy unit.

The video shows a side-by-side comparison between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and its supposed successor, with the most noticeable difference being the incredibly thin bezels.

According to Unbox Therapy, the bezel thinness on the unreleased model is “almost half” the size of those found on the current generation iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Interestingly, the dummy unit shows a single unified volume button and an additional software-configurable action button replacing the mute switch, as previously rumoured.

However, more recent reports, including those from Ming-Chi Kuo, suggest that Apple has axed the idea of unified, solid-state volume buttons for its upcoming flagship iPhone.

Earlier reports also suggest that the Ring/Silent switch on the iPhone 15 will still be replaced with a button, and this button will be customizable like the Action button on the Apple Watch Ultra.

For now, check out the ‘iPhone 15 Ultra’ hands-on video and share your views in the comments below.