New Apple Maps Feature in iOS 17 Apparently Leaks

According to a recent leak from Twitter user @analyst941, Apple is working on a new ‘Maps Live Activity’ feature for its upcoming iOS 17 update.

If true, this will essentially bring Lock Screen navigation to iPhone users, although it remains unclear whether it will only work for the Maps app or for Google Maps as well.

The leaker claims that the new Lock Screen design in iOS 17 will show users their current location and navigation directions. Users will be able to minimize it to the size of the music player widget and expand it to full size with a single tap.

Although the Lock Screen Map display won’t be interactive, it will dynamically update to show users their current location and navigation directions, he adds.

Love it or don’t, Apple doesn’t care – this is the new Maps “Live Activity” for Lock Screen (all iPhones). – Seamless transition when unlocking. – View notifications over the map by swiping up as usual. – shows most Lock Screen elements until unlocked (except widgets afaik). pic.twitter.com/7PUwRUXgVx — 941 (@analyst941) May 8, 2023

While nothing is confirmed till iOS 17 is officially announced, this leak has sparked excitement among Apple enthusiasts. Users are eagerly anticipating the new feature and hoping for more improvements to the Maps app.

The new Apple Maps Live Activity feature is expected to be part of the iOS 17 update, which is expected to be released at next month’s WWDC event, which begins on June 5.

With this update, Apple is likely to focus on improving user experience and adding new features to its stock apps.

