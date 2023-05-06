iOS 17 Features: What to Expect According to Leaks [VIDEO]

In a recently published video, YouTuber Max Tech walked us through some of the most exciting features coming to iOS 17, which is expected to be unveiled at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

According to recent leaks, iOS 17 will be a rather iterative update, serving as a tune-up to iOS 16. That said, it has been tipped to bring several of the “most requested features” for the platform.

iOS 17 will supposedly bring significant improvements to the Lock Screen, including the ability to share custom wallpapers with other iPhone users. One leaker noted that it will also bring “major” changes to Control Center, which has remained unchanged for several iterations now.

In addition, iOS 17 is also expected to revamp Apple Music, Wallet, Find My, and other stock apps. That’s not to say the update won’t include plenty of new stuff as well, since recent reports have indicated Apple is working on an AI-based health coaching service, a daily journaling app, and a mood tracker.

With this year’s non-Pro iPhone 15 models also ditching the display notch for Apple’s Dynamic Island, the pill-shaped cutout will gain more functionality with iOS 17 now that it will be making its way to more users. iOS 17 is also expected to add advanced Accessibility settings and “active” widgets.

Per recent leaks, the rumoured “Action” button on iPhone 15 Pro models will function as a full-fledged shutter button in iOS 17’s Camera app. Some iOS 17 features will be exclusive to this year’s iPhone 15 Pro models, while app sideloading, which has been mandated by the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), will be geo-locked to Europe.

As for compatibility, one report indicated that iOS 17 will ship to every iPhone model that received iOS 16, including those powered by Apple’s A11 Bionic chip.

To learn more about what to expect from iOS 17, check out Max Tech‘s full video below: