iOS 17 Said to Bring New Lock Screen, Revamped Apple Music, and More

According to a post shared on Weibo this week, iOS 17 will include changes across the Lock Screen, Apple Music, App Library, and Control Center (via MacRumors).

Based on the latest report, we can expect the following new features, updates, and changes in iOS 17:

New options to change Lock Screen font

Ability to share custom Lock Screen designs with other iPhone users

Apple Music lyrics will be viewable on the Lock Screen

Revamped Apple Music design with simplified interface

App Library folders can be manually renamed

Control Center design changes

Flashlight brightness slider can be adjusted similar to the volume slider

Today’s report comes courtesy of the same source that accurately leaked the news of iPhone 14 launching in Yellow colour a few months ahead of its release.

Earlier rumours have suggested Apple will introduce a revamped Control Center in iOS 17, although the update will generally focus on performance improvements.

Moreover, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman expects the update to bring minor improvements to the Find My and Wallet apps.

Gurman has also claimed that iOS 17 will also pave the way for app sideloading and third-party app stores on the iPhone.

Apple will officially announce iOS 17 during its WWDC keynote on June 5.