Today is the Last Day to Claim Any PlayStation Plus Collection Games
Today is the last full day PlayStation Plus subscribers will have to claim the many games available in Sony’s PlayStation Plus Collection. On May 9th, the collection of 19 games will be removed from the PlayStation 5.
Upon the launch of the PlayStation 5, the company launched the PlayStation Plus Collection as a way for new and returning players to get caught up on some of the best games that launched on the PlayStation 4. As indicated by the name, the collection is exclusively available to those with an active PlayStation Plus subscription. All 19 games are available to be claimed at no extra cost. Of course, to continue having access, an ongoing subscription must be maintained.
The PlayStation Plus Collection library includes the following games:
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1
- Bloodborne
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III (Zombies Chronicles Edition)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Days Gone
- Detroit: Become Human
- Fallout 4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- God of War (2018)
- Infamous Second Son
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Monster Hunter World
- Mortal Kombat X
- Ratchet and Clank
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Until Dawn
There’s undeniable value within the PlayStation Plus Collection. Even if you don’t intend to play these games now, it’s worth redeeming any games you may not already have in your collection.
To redeem a game, simply log into your PlayStation 5 and navigate to the ‘PlayStation Plus Collection’ tab. You’ll find all available games listed. Afterwards, you can parse through, redeem any, and install them if you wish.
Unfortunately, the number of available games did shrink last year. In May 2022, Sony removed Persona 5. However, games like The Last of Us Remastered and God of War are two of the must-play games of the PlayStation 4 generation. Other titles like Bloodborne, Days Gone, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is worth investing time into.
If you do end up missing out and are unable to redeem any game from the collection, many are available via the Extra and Premium tiers of PlayStation Plus. Unfortunately, Essential tier members do not have access to back catalogue games and libraries.