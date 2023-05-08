Today is the Last Day to Claim Any PlayStation Plus Collection Games

Today is the last full day PlayStation Plus subscribers will have to claim the many games available in Sony’s PlayStation Plus Collection. On May 9th, the collection of 19 games will be removed from the PlayStation 5.

Upon the launch of the PlayStation 5, the company launched the PlayStation Plus Collection as a way for new and returning players to get caught up on some of the best games that launched on the PlayStation 4. As indicated by the name, the collection is exclusively available to those with an active PlayStation Plus subscription. All 19 games are available to be claimed at no extra cost. Of course, to continue having access, an ongoing subscription must be maintained.

The PlayStation Plus Collection library includes the following games:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Call of Duty: Black Ops III (Zombies Chronicles Edition)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

God of War (2018)

Infamous Second Son

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Monster Hunter World

Mortal Kombat X

Ratchet and Clank

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Until Dawn

There’s undeniable value within the PlayStation Plus Collection. Even if you don’t intend to play these games now, it’s worth redeeming any games you may not already have in your collection.

To redeem a game, simply log into your PlayStation 5 and navigate to the ‘PlayStation Plus Collection’ tab. You’ll find all available games listed. Afterwards, you can parse through, redeem any, and install them if you wish.

Unfortunately, the number of available games did shrink last year. In May 2022, Sony removed Persona 5. However, games like The Last of Us Remastered and God of War are two of the must-play games of the PlayStation 4 generation. Other titles like Bloodborne, Days Gone, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is worth investing time into.

If you do end up missing out and are unable to redeem any game from the collection, many are available via the Extra and Premium tiers of PlayStation Plus. Unfortunately, Essential tier members do not have access to back catalogue games and libraries.