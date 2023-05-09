Apple’s Beats Studio Pro Headphones Have Leaked It Seems

Apple has some new Beats headphones coming and they have just apparently leaked. That’s according to code within macOS 13.4 RC that just dropped on Tuesday morning.

The discovery was made by Aaron (@aaronp613), noting the “Beats Headset” wording with the model “A2924” was found within macOS 13.4 RC code, along with the name ‘Beats Studio Pro’. Aaron accurately leaked images of the 2023 Pride Apple Watch band and face announced today by the iPhone maker—last month.

Later, Aaron shared alleged image assets of these new Beats Studio Pro headphones, which look similar in design to the existing Beats Studio Wireless headphones that still cost $439.95 CAD (but on sale for 43% off on Amazon at $248). We see four colours of black, white, brown and blue versions of these headphones.

If we were guessing, Beats Studio Pro will include a chip upgrade from the aging W1 in Beats Studio Wireless, plus include improved Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes, along with Spatial Audio and Adaptive EQ features and be compatible with Android and iPhone, and possibly USB-C.

9to5Mac’s sources say Apple is working with artist Samuel Ross to design these Beats Studio Pro headphones.

You can also press the system button on the Beats Studio Pro twice to cycle between the selected noise control modes, says Aaron, who also shared a video of these headphones, which look like they’re from setup screens.

We also see an animated video of what looks to be a new version of Beats Studio Buds.

Apple will likely unveil these new products ahead of WWDC in more press release announcements, like we saw today for Final Cut Pro for iPad and the new Pride Apple Watch band and watch face.