'Jack Ryan' Season 4 Release Date: June on Prime Video

Prime Video is gearing up to launch the fourth and final season of its flagship series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”, featuring John Krasinski.

Season 4 of Jack Ryan will premiere June 30, with a unique release format of two episodes every Friday, leading up to the grand finale on July 14. This quick-fire release comes just six months after the riveting third season, satiating fans’ anticipation for more of Jack Ryan’s adventures.

The final six-episode season will be available for streaming exclusively on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories, including Canada. The first three seasons of Jack Ryan are on Prime Video for subscribers.

In this final season, viewers will see Jack Ryan, now the CIA Acting Deputy Director, on a perilous mission to uncover internal corruption. The character unearths a series of dubious black ops that threaten national security. As the investigation deepens, a more severe reality emerges – a convergence of a drug cartel and a terrorist organization, leading to a domestic conspiracy that challenges Jack’s faith in the system he defends.

The season brings together an ensemble cast, featuring John Krasinski reprising his role as Jack Ryan, Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, and Betty Gabriel as CIA Acting Director Elizabeth Wright. Abbie Cornish makes a comeback as Cathy Mueller, while Michael Peña and Louis Ozawa join the cast as Domingo Chavez and Chao Fah, respectively.



