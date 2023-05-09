Twitter Voice and Video Calling is Coming Soon

Gary Ng
4 seconds ago

Twitter continues to evolve under the leadership of new owner Elon Musk, and the next features coming to the social network seemingly are making the latter closer to becoming the ‘X’ app.

Musk shared with his Twitter subscribers that later this year, or in a few month’s wait, the company will be adding in the ability to do voice in direct messages and also video chat.

“If you’ve got a DM group and you want to turn that into a private Spaces audio chat or video chat, that you can do so,” said Musk. “I think it’ll be cool to be able to use your Twitter handle to have a conversation with someone else without having to give away your phone number,” added Musk. “So that seems like it could be pretty cool.”

Musk responded to the audio clip of the news shared by DogeDesigner with just one letter: “X”. This is referring to Musk’s ultimate goal of turning Twitter into the ‘X’ app, an everything all-in-one app, similar to the popular WeChat app in China that not only allows for communication but also for payments and more.

“If I think of, like, WeChat in China, which is actually a great, great app, but there’s no WeChat movement outside of China. And I think that there’s a real opportunity to create that. You basically live on WeChat in China because it’s so useful and so helpful to your daily life. And I think if we could achieve that, or even close to that with Twitter, it would be an immense success. Hopefully, that is — I really went on there. And I’m happy to elaborate on any of those points,” said Musk previously at a Twitter town hall.

Twitter as a company no longer exists, as last month it merged into X Corp., under parent company X Holdings Corp., registered in Nevada back in March. Twitter for Android already lists its owner as X Corp., but for iOS it is still showing as Twitter, Inc.

Soon, Twitter will also be purging accounts that have been inactive for several years, according to Musk.

