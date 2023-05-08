Twitter to Purge Inactive Accounts, Says Elon Musk

Usman Qureshi
3 seconds ago

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has today revealed that the social media platform will be purging accounts that have been inactive for several years.

Twitter inactive accounts

“We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years,” Musk tweeted earlier. He continued that this move will result in a drop in follower counts for many users.

Musk, however, confirmed in a follow up tweet to his subscribers that Twitter will not remove inactive accounts of any celebrities who have passed away.

Twitter has been under increasing pressure to clean up its platform and remove fake accounts and bots. This purge of inactive accounts is one way to address the issue.

It is not clear how many accounts will be affected by this purge, but it is expected to be significant. The company has previously purged inactive accounts, but this is the first time it has been officially announced.

Meanwhile, some Twitter users are expressing concern about losing followers due to the latest purge, as it could be seen as a blow to their online presence.

At this point, the impact of this purge remains unknown, although it is clear that Twitter is taking steps to improve platform health and overall user experience.

