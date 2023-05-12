You Can Now Buy Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo has launched The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom today, as the game is now available for purchase online and at participating retailers.

Early reviews of the highly anticipated game were published yesterday, and many praised the sequel as even better than its original.

Nintendo recently launched a limited-edition OLED Switch, decked out in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition graphics, available for $469.99.

Also on sale right now still is the official limited edition walkthrough guide for the game, slashed by 37% to $37 on Amazon Canada.

Nintendo also has a 5-part series so far that interviews the developers of the game, which also reveal some insight into the gameplay and how the title was made. Worth checking out if you’re picking up the game.

Click here to buy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Amazon for $89.96.