You Can Now Buy Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Gary Ng
9 seconds ago

zelda tears kingdom

Nintendo has launched The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom today, as the game is now available for purchase online and at participating retailers.

Early reviews of the highly anticipated game were published yesterday, and many praised the sequel as even better than its original.

Nintendo recently launched a limited-edition OLED Switch, decked out in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition graphics, available for $469.99.

Also on sale right now still is the official limited edition walkthrough guide for the game, slashed by 37% to $37 on Amazon Canada.

Nintendo also has a 5-part series so far that interviews the developers of the game, which also reveal some insight into the gameplay and how the title was made. Worth checking out if you’re picking up the game.

Click here to buy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Amazon for $89.96.

Other articles in the category: News

CRTC Accused of Being Government Puppet Over Online Streaming Law

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), the nation's broadcasting watchdog, has drawn sharp criticism for allegedly echoing the federal government's position on its recently enacted online streaming law, Bill C-11. This is despite the CRTC calling itself an "independent public authority". Critics claim a document published by the regulator, which seeks to debunk "myths"...
John Quintet
2 hours ago