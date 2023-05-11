The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Reviews [Roundup]

Nehal Malik
44 mins ago

Nintendo is gearing up to launch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch on Friday, May 12, and reviews for the highly-anticipated title started hitting the web earlier today.

Tears of the Kingdom picks up after the events of Breath of the Wild, and, according to some reviewers, surpasses it.

Players catch back up with Link in Hyrule, which this time around is even more expansive than it previously was. Not only does the game introduce players to new sky islands above Hyrule, but it also takes them deep into the pitch-black underground world that exists below the surface.

Check out what the internet has to say about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in the reviews below:

  • IGN — The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – Review
  • The Verge — Tears of the Kingdom is a legend retold with slightly less wonder
  • Polygon — The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom changes the conversation
  • Eurogamer — The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review – Hyrule reborn bigger and busier
  • Screen Rant — The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Review – Building Excellence
  • The Guardian — The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review – pure magic
  • The Washington Post — ‘Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ makes you feel like a creative genius
  • Digital Trends — The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review: limitless creativity

You can also check out some video reviews of the game below:

YouTube video

YouTube video

YouTube video

YouTube video

YouTube video

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches this Friday, and you can pre-order it today from the Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, the My Nintendo Store, and select retailers like Amazon.ca for $89.99 CAD. If you plan on playing Tears of the Kingdom, you might also want to check out the official walkthrough guide that went on sale earlier this week.

