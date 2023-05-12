Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro Review: Solar Generator for Outdoor Explorers

In today’s world, modern explorers rely on technology and connectivity to enhance their outdoor experiences. With the increasing need for portable power, the Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro emerges as a game-changer in the world of solar generators. In this short hands-on review, we’ll dive into the features, performance, and practicality of this innovative solar generator.

Jackery’s Early Beginnings to Solar Generator Leader

Established in California in 2012, Jackery stands as a trailblazer in the solar generator sector. As a globally renowned top-selling solar generator brand, Jackery has gained recognition from notable publications worldwide.

In 2015, Jackery revolutionized the portable power industry with the world’s first lithium portable power series— the Explorer. This groundbreaking product line introduced an advanced battery management system, setting the stage for a variety of Explorer models tailored to meet the diverse needs of travellers, outdoor enthusiasts, mobile families, and others with active lifestyles.

Three years later, in 2018, Jackery introduced the Explorer 240, a classic model that quickly became a bestseller in the portable power station market. In the same year, the company unveiled its pioneering SolarPeak technology, which significantly enhanced solar charging efficiency. Alongside this innovation, Jackery launched the SolarSaga solar panel series, further solidifying its position as an industry leader.

Continuing its mission to promote green and efficient electricity, Jackery expanded its product line in 2020 with the Solar Generator series. This innovative range was designed to seamlessly integrate portability and solar power, effectively combining power stations with solar panels to meet the demands of modern, eco-conscious consumers.

What’s the Deal with Solar Generators in 2023?

Solar generators are becoming increasingly popular as more people venture into off-grid living, camping, and outdoor adventures. But do you really need one? The answer depends on your specific needs and preferences.

If you’re an outdoor enthusiast who relies heavily on electronic devices, a solar generator can be a valuable addition to your gear. It’s also useful during power outages and in emergency situations, providing a reliable source of power when you need it most.

For those with SpaceX’s Starlink Roam plan, which lets you take your satellite dish anywhere, having a Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro will let you power up the satellite internet on the go.

Unboxing the Jackery 1000 Pro with 2x SolarGaga 80 Panels

Inside the box are two solar panels and the battery unit itself, which has numerous AC output ports, USB-A, USB-C and a DC car port all to juice up your devices. With the AC output, you can power up your air fryer while camping, or take a Sonos speaker such as the new Era 100 and have it with you while camping (it supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi).

Each SolarGaga panel comes with its own padded carrying case and a spare cable inside for plugging into your solar generator. These are lightweight but also hefty panels with fold-out stands that have nice rubberized feet.

The solar panels have stands that make it fold out easily and nice sturdy rubber feet, to let it set securely at various angles to juice up the main Jackery 1000 Pro. The panels include two padded carrying cases that also have room to store the cables that connect to the main Jackery 1000 Pro unit.

You can see below there’s a nice and convenient carrying handle for the solar panel:

Here’s a closer look at the solar panel’s cells:

The stand folds out at various angles so you can find the perfect position relative to the sun:

The Jackery 1000 Pro solar generator itself has a carrying handle and is also pretty heavy-duty and comes with four rubberized feet on the bottom:

This is what the back looks like–there are DC inputs for the SolarGaga panels and also an input to charge up this generator via your regular 120V household outlet.

Here’s a look at the cable on the SolarGaga panel that plugs into the back of the Jackery 1000 Pro:

Here’s a closer look at the rubberized feet of the SolarGaga panel. It’s thick enough to protect the panel on concrete:

This is what the LCD display showed when charging the unit with both SolarGaga panels:

Here is the front of the Jackery 1000 Pro with all the ports that you can plug in devices to. There’s also a built-in light which is very handy at night, especially if you’re camping or the power has gone out. Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 is supported for USB devices.

Is the Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro worth buying?

With its impressive features and performance, the Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro stands out as a powerful and reliable solar generator. Some of its noteworthy features include:

Fast charging times: Fully charge the power station in under 2 hours using 4pcs of SolarSaga 200W solar panels, or in 100 minutes using a wall charger.

Compact and lightweight design: Its foldable handle makes it easy to carry and store, while it’s 2kg lighter than other comparable power stations on the market.

All-round safety: Pure sine wave inverter, smart temperature control, and a UL-certified battery pack ensure the safety of your devices and the generator itself.

Versatile power output: Equipped with two 100W USB-C PD ports, multiple AC output ports, USB-A ports, and a DC car port to charge various devices.

Longevity: Offers 1000 charge cycles, lasting 8-10 years for 1-2 usages per month, and a 3+2-year warranty.

With a wet spring recently, we were only able to sparingly test out Jackery’s solar panels for recharging the unit. But the solar generator itself was pretty awesome. We were able to use our air fryer in the backyard (just for giggles and why not), power up our home internet cable modem (it’ll be great when the power goes out during storms in the winter), plus also charge all of our devices. Imagine you’re at a job site and you have the Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro with you plus your favourite air fryer. Lunches will never be the same, ever again!

Considering these features and the convenience it provides, the Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro is undoubtedly a worthwhile investment for those in need of portable power.

What’s the best solar generator?

While the Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro is a strong contender in the solar generator market, there are other options available as well, such as backup batteries from Bluetti.

To determine the best solar generator for your needs, consider factors such as power output, charging speed, portability, and safety features. The ideal generator should strike a balance between performance, durability, and practicality to suit your specific requirements.

What’s Next from Jackery? The Next-Gen Explorer 3000Pro

The latest Explorer 3000Pro, is a powerful and versatile power station boasting a 3024Wh capacity and 3000W output, making it perfect for RVs, travel trailers, or emergencies. With rapid charging through a wall outlet or solar panels, this power station is designed with safety and convenience in mind, along with quieter charging compared to the 1000 Pro.

Featuring an upgraded Battery Management System and smart app control, the sleek and ergonomic design ensures easy maneuverability and storage, allowing you to enjoy efficient power on the go. It’s currently on sale for $400 off on Amazon.

Conclusion

The Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro solar generator stands out as a powerful, versatile, and reliable choice for outdoor enthusiasts and those in need of portable power. Its fast charging times, lightweight design, and comprehensive safety features make it a worthwhile investment for individuals looking to stay connected and power their devices while off the grid. It’s not exactly cheap at $1,989, but it’s an investment if you like to explore off-grid and want to be able to power all your devices. The solar panels will allow you to stay recharged no matter where you go.

