Apple TV+ Documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie Available to Stream in Canada

Apple TV+ has premiered Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, a documentary based around the titular actor. The documentary film is now available to stream in Canada.

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie follows the life of beloved Canadian actor Michael J. Fox. It catalogues his rise to fame playing Alex P. Keaton in Family Ties to Back to the Future’s Marty McFly and beyond. It also peels the layers back on his personal life.

Centred around Fox’s own recounting of events, the documentary also shows his personal life. Of course, this includes the journey the actor has taken with Parkinson’s disease. Born in Edmonton Alberta in 1961, Fox was ultimately diagnosed with Parkinson’s at the age of 29. Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie includes a series of never-before-seen clips, new interviews, and scripted elements.

Alongside Fox, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie includes wife Tracy Pollan. Danny Irizarry and Hannah Galway portray the couple during scripted segments. Fox’s children Annabelle, Aquinnah, Sam, and Schuyler are also featured throughout. The film is directed by Davis Guggenheim.

Apple has been steadily expanding its array of documentary programming. Tiny World, narrated by Paul Rudd and Prehistoric Planet are amongst two of the more popular docuseries on the streaming platform. Though, Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You and Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry have also made their own respective splash.

Apple TV+ is available in Canada for $8.99 per month.