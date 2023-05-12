Telus Joins Forces with CF Montréal as Major Partner 

Telus is the new major partner of CF Montréal, effective immediately, with the deal set to go until 2027. The announcement coincides with CF Montréal’s 30th-anniversary celebrations throughout the upcoming 2023 season.

Telus and CF Montréal will provide free access to soccer camps for thousands of young people and foster athletic talent through sports bursaries, as part of giving back to the community and helping to develop athletes.

This Saturday, CF Montréal’s game jersey will bear the Telus logo on its sleeve, in a match against rivals Toronto FC at Stade Saputo at 7:30 p.m. This marks exactly 30 years since the first match in the Club’s history in Los Angeles on May 14, 1993.

“As we celebrate our 30th anniversary and look to the future with optimism, we are very pleased to partner with Telus. From the first exchanges with Telus, we felt a natural association. Together, we aim to contribute to the development of local soccer, from grassroots to the professional level,” said Gabriel Gervais, President and CEO of CF Montréal.

“Telus is proud to support soccer across Canada by teaming up with CF Montréal. Partnering with CF Montréal allows us to expand our commitment in the local sports community and have an impact on the sport of soccer at all levels. We aim to empower youth to reach their full potential by improving their self-esteem, motivation, and mental health through the sport of soccer,” added Nazim Benhadid, Senior Vice President, Telus, in a statement.

A unique Telus photo booth will be set up at every CF Montréal home game, replicating the team’s locker room. This feature offers fans a unique opportunity to commemorate CF Montréal’s 30th anniversary while experiencing a part of their favourite team’s space.