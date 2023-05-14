Bell’s Virgin Plus Offering $55/50GB Promo Plan

After writing about Telus-owned Koodo offering a $55/50GB promo plan for existing customers, Bell’s Virgin Plus has this plan available on its website for new activations, added yesterday.

The $55 plan includes 50GB of data and unlimited Canada-wide minutes and texting. It sits below the $55/8GB plan, and clearly is pushing new customers to pay at least $55 per month. The $62/15GB and $67/20GB plans are still available.

As of writing, Rogers-owned Fido and Koodo have not yet added the $55/50GB plan to their respective websites. Freedom Mobile offers a $55 plan with only 35GB of data. Let the neverending plan changes continue…