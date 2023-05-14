Koodo Offering $55/50GB Promo Plan to Select Customers

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Koodo $50 50GB

Telus-owned Koodo is offering up a new promo plan targeting some existing customers.

The plan is $55 per month and includes 50GB of data, along with unlimited Canada-wide calling and messaging. It also includes one free perk such as Premium Voicemail, Unlimited International SMS, Rollover Data, Speed Boost and Unlimited Long Distance Pack.

According to iPhone in Canada reader Dale, this plan popped up in his account after logging in and selecting the option to change plans. He was previously on a $55/20GB plan with Koodo so switching over to this promo plan was a no-brainer.

We were able to confirm this plan is available for many readers, including those that are on the $45/50GB Black Friday plan from last fall.

Koodo right now, along with Fido and Virgin Plus have a $39/20GB promo plan available, a plan that was kick-started by Videotron’s Freedom Mobile.

How to get this $55/50GB plan from Koodo? Log into your account online and head over to ‘change my plan’ and if it’s being offered, you’ll see it as the first one available.

Are you seeing this promo plan in your Koodo account? Let us know if Fido or Virgin Plus is also offering this for existing users–email tips@iphoneincanada.ca.

Other articles in the category: Telus

Quebecor Accuses Bell, Telus of ‘Dragging their Feet’ to Stop Competition

Pierre Karl Péladeau, CEO of Quebec-based telecom Quebecor, has claimed that Bell and Telus are stalling negotiations that would allow his company to access their wireless networks, reports The Globe and Mail. This follows a recent rule by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunication Commission (CRTC) requiring large telecom companies to sell network access to regional...
John Quintet
2 days ago

Telus Joins Forces with CF Montréal as Major Partner 

Telus is the new major partner of CF Montréal, effective immediately, with the deal set to go until 2027. The announcement coincides with CF Montréal’s 30th-anniversary celebrations throughout the upcoming 2023 season. Telus and CF Montréal will provide free access to soccer camps for thousands of young people and foster athletic talent through sports bursaries,...
Gary Ng
2 days ago

Koodo Launches $39/20GB Plan, Matching Fido and Virgin Plus

First it was Freedom Mobile launching a $39/20GB promo plan, that was quickly matched by Fido, then Virgin Plus. Telus-owned Koodo was the last holdout to match this plan. As of this morning, the company’s website was not updated yet to show a $39/20GB promo plan. After reaching out to Koodo, a spokesperson told iPhone...
Gary Ng
4 days ago