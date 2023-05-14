Koodo Offering $55/50GB Promo Plan to Select Customers

Telus-owned Koodo is offering up a new promo plan targeting some existing customers.

The plan is $55 per month and includes 50GB of data, along with unlimited Canada-wide calling and messaging. It also includes one free perk such as Premium Voicemail, Unlimited International SMS, Rollover Data, Speed Boost and Unlimited Long Distance Pack.

According to iPhone in Canada reader Dale, this plan popped up in his account after logging in and selecting the option to change plans. He was previously on a $55/20GB plan with Koodo so switching over to this promo plan was a no-brainer.

We were able to confirm this plan is available for many readers, including those that are on the $45/50GB Black Friday plan from last fall.

Koodo right now, along with Fido and Virgin Plus have a $39/20GB promo plan available, a plan that was kick-started by Videotron’s Freedom Mobile.

How to get this $55/50GB plan from Koodo? Log into your account online and head over to ‘change my plan’ and if it’s being offered, you’ll see it as the first one available.

Are you seeing this promo plan in your Koodo account? Let us know if Fido or Virgin Plus is also offering this for existing users–email tips@iphoneincanada.ca.