iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Also Said to Feature 48-Megapixel Camera

According to Jeff Pu, the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models will come with a 48-megapixel rear camera lens, similar to the Pro models (via MacRumors).

In his latest research note, the Haitong International Securities analyst suggests that these models will utilize a new three-stacked sensor to capture more light, resulting in improved image quality.

However, he added that the stacked sensor may be experiencing yield issues, potentially leading to production delays for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Regardless, both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are still slated for a September 2023 release.

Last year, Apple debuted the 48-megapixel camera lens on the iPhone 14 Pro models. This lens allows users to capture ProRAW photos, preserving intricate details in the image file and providing greater flexibility for editing.

Previously, Pu reported that the iPhone 15 Pro models would forgo solid-state buttons due to design concerns. However, he maintains his expectation that the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a titanium frame, an upgraded A17 Bionic chip, 8GB of RAM, and a USB-C port.

With the rumored inclusion of the advanced 48-megapixel camera, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to offer users an enhanced photography experience.

However, the potential production delays may impact the availability of these models upon their launch in September.