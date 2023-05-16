Apple Headset Rumours Intensify Amid ‘Deep Screen’ Trademark Filing

According to a report by MacRumors, Deep Dive LLC’s trademark application for “Deep Screen” is potentially connected to Apple’s highly anticipated AR/VR headset.

Earlier today, it was reported that Apple has trademarked the ‘xrOS’ term in New Zealand via a shell company, a term that likely refers to its reality headset software.

Now online records show that the “Deep Screen” trademark application was filed by the same company in the U.S. and more than two dozen other countries between 2017 and 2018, indicating Apple’s likely involvement.

The news was brought to light by Marcus Schappi, drawing attention to Apple’s secretive trademark strategies. The company has a history of utilizing shell companies registered with the Delaware Corporation Trust Center to discreetly secure trademarks associated with its future products.

However, the fate of the “Deep Screen” trademark remains uncertain. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) marked the application as abandoned in July 2022 due to the shell company’s failure to submit a statement clarifying the intended use of the trademark within the required timeframe.

Despite receiving five six-month extensions, the company ultimately did not fulfill this requirement. Nevertheless, the application is still in progress in certain countries, including Canada and New Zealand.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman’s previous reports unveiled another shell company named “Immersive Health Solutions LLC,” which applied for trademarks such as “Reality Pro” and “Reality One” in over two dozen countries.

It is highly likely that Apple is behind these applications as well, and it is plausible that one of them could serve as the official name for Apple’s long-awaited headset.