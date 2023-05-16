Beats Studios Buds+ Launching May 17, Says Teaser

Apple’s Beats Studio Buds+ have been leaked numerous times and now the official Beats account has teased something will be announced on May 17 at 7am PDT/10am EDT.

Tomorrow @ 7 am PT 💎 pic.twitter.com/EKswCDfxpJ — Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) May 16, 2023

We’ve previously seen animation videos of these new Beats Studio Buds+ earbuds, which saw a transparent case teased. The Beats by Dre teaser similarly does the same with the case being shown matching whatever backgrounds are present.

Other colours leaked for Beats Studio Buds+ include black and ivory, with the earbuds featuring Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and up to 36 hours of battery with the charging case. A previous leak on Amazon notes ANC will be improved, while Transparency Mode also will be better compared to the originals from 2021, along with a bump in battery life.

Apple original Beats Studio Buds are on sale for $149 on Amazon right now, a discount of 21%. These earbuds work with iPhone and Android. Stay tuned for tomorrow’s unveiling of the next generation of these earbuds.