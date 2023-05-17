Koodo’s $55/50GB Promo Plan Now Available for All

On the weekend, we told you about how Telus-owned Koodo debuted a $55/50GB promo plan for most existing customers.

The plan includes 50GB of 4G speed data and includes one free perk, to go with unlimited calling and messaging and $130/1GB data overages if you choose to accept them.

This $55/50GB plan was quickly matched by Bell’s Virgin Plus, with the latter making it available for all bring your own device customers.

Right now, Koodo has the following plans and it’s starting to look a little crowded:

$45/6GB

$55/8GB

$55/50GB

$62/15GB

$67/20GB

Koodo has finally matched to make the $55/50GB plan available for everyone, as the plan is now listed under its bring your own device plans. You get to pick from one free perk such as Premium Voicemail, Unlimited International SMS, Rollover Data, Speed Boost and Unlimited Long Distance Pack.

How to get this $55/50GB plan from Koodo? It’s available for everyone under bring your own device plans. iPhone in Canada has also learned the $55/50GB plan is now showing for all existing Koodo customers as well within online self-serve, so you can easily switch to this plan if you’ve been eyeing it.

Fido hasn’t matched this $55/50GB plan yet, but has debuted its own $50/30GB plan after a $5 Autopay discount.