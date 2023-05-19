Kenora District Services Board Starlink Rebates Open Round 2

The Kenora District Services Board (KDSB) has been granted funding by the Federal Government of Canada to launch the second round of ‘Connecting the Kenora District.’

This initiative aims to provide high-speed internet to individuals within the Kenora District who currently face limited or inadequate access to reliable internet services.

Kenora-based FSET Inc. has partnered with the Kenora District Services Board to administer the rebates for round 2.

The second round of ‘Connecting the Kenora District’ offers a public rebate program for those and have purchased or pre-ordered a Starlink kit on or after September 1, 2022.

Eligible individuals must own or rent a permanent residence within the Kenora District Townships and Municipalities or Federal Land.

Under the rebate program, Starlink customers will receive a rebate amounting to 75% of the total kit cost.

However, for individuals residing on federal land, the rebate will cover 90% of the total kit cost, including shipping fees and taxes.

It’s important to note that applicants will only receive a rebate for 75% or 90% of the total kit cost at the time of purchase. All individuals are responsible for purchasing their own Starlink internet kits.

The deadline to apply for a rebate is November 3, 2023, or until project funding has been fully allocated Moreover, businesses are not eligible to apply.

The Connecting the Kenora District Rebate Program is limited to 1 Starlink kit rebate per person/household.

Those interested in applying must provide:

  • Proof of kit purchase on or after September 1, 2022
  • Photo of installed Starlink kit
  • Location of installed Starlink kit (Google Plus Code or Street Address)
  • Speed Test results

Click here to fill out the rebate application form and apply.

