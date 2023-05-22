WhatsApp Now Lets You Edit Messages: Here’s How

Facebook-owned WhatsApp announced on Monday you can now edit sent messages on the messaging service.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said earlier today the feature is very user-friendly. How to edit a sent message? Just long-press on a message you’ve sent and select ‘Edit’ from the drop-down menu. The caveat is that modifications can only be made up to fifteen minutes after the original message has been sent.

We’re seeing the edit feature for WhatsApp messages now live in Canada. It’s now possible to fix those autocorrect mistakes.

Apple introduced message editing and undo send for Messages with iOS 16 and similarly allows 15 minutes to modify your sent texts. What we’d like to see Apple borrow from WhatsApp is a quick swipe for quoting messages. Tapping and holding then clicking ‘reply’ takes too much time.

To maintain transparency within conversations, the ‘edited’ tag will be displayed alongside any altered text. However, edit history won’t be visible to other participants in the chat. WhatsApp reiterates all messages, including edited ones, and calls are safeguarded by end-to-end encryption.

Editing sent messages on WhatsApp has started to roll out globally and is expected to be available to all users within the next few weeks. It’s a welcome addition that will likely make your WhatsApp chats better.

Last month, WhatsApp announced the ability to use the same account on multiple phones.