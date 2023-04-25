How to Use Same WhatsApp Account on Multiple Phones

WhatsApp is finally improving its multi-device offering further by introducing the ability to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones.

Last year, WhatsApp introduced the ability for users to message across all their devices, and now, it is allowing users to link their phone to up to four additional devices.

Each linked phone connects to WhatsApp independently, and the process works similar to when you link with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets, and desktops.

For small businesses, additional employees can respond to customers directly from their phones under the same WhatsApp Business account.

If your primary device is inactive for a long period, WhatsApp will automatically log you out of all companion devices.

To check your linked devices and remove/add new ones:

Go to WhatsApp Settings > Linked Devices to review all devices linked to your account.

You’ll also need to scan a WhatApp QR code to link a new device to your account.

You can now also switch between phones without signing out and pick up your chats where you left off.

This update to use one WhatsApp account on multiple phones is rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.