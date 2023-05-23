Apple Invites Virtual Reality News Media to WWDC Keynote

Apple’s WWDC keynote is slated to kick off on June 5 at 10am PDT/1pm EDT, and this year for the first time, the company has invited extended reality (XR) media outlets to the event. XR is an umbrella term that encompasses virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality technology.

The invites suggest we might see Apple’s rumoured headset to be unveiled at the event, as per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman back in March.

UploadVR announced today it will be attending the WWDC23 keynote. “UploadVR’s Ian Hamilton has been invited to attend the keynote in person. Draw from that what conclusions you may,” said the site.

Another XR media outlet, Road to VR, also announced it will be attending the WWDC23 keynote. “Apple has sent invitations to its upcoming WWDC keynote to select media outlets, including Road to VR.” The site added, “It’s difficult not to interpret the invitations amidst the growing number of reports that Apple plans to reveal its first XR device at the keynote.”

UploadVR and Road to VR are two of the most prominent news websites when it comes to XR news.

Meanwhile, another reviewer of XR tech, Norm Chan from Tested, has also been apparently invited to the WWDC23 keynote.

“The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off with exciting reveals and new opportunities. Join the developer community for an in-depth look at the future of Apple platforms, directly from Apple Park,” explains Apple’s description of the keynote.

Okay, at this point it seems obvious now we’re going to see Apple’s headset get revealed at WWDC. The big question remains: what’s it going to cost? And will Canada be part of the original launch?