TD Bank and Uber Offering Free Perks for Cardholders

John Quintet
1 hour ago

td uber one

TD Bank Group has announced a new partnership with Uber, aimed at providing additional value to its cardholders through savings on rides, meals, and more. Select TD cardholders will be eligible to receive a complimentary Uber One membership for up to 12 months.

Uber One memberships offer the following perks:

  • No delivery fee plus a 5% discount on eligible restaurant orders above $15
  • Free delivery on eligible grocery orders above $40
  • A 5% discount on eligible rides including UberX, UberXL and access to top-rated drivers
  • Exclusive member-only offers and promotions

“We recognize that our customers are constantly seeking ways to save money and incorporate more convenience into their daily routines, which is why we’re delighted to collaborate with Uber. This partnership is one of many efforts we’re making to enrich the rewards offered to our cardholders, aligning with their most desired benefits,” said Meg McKee, Senior Vice President at Canadian Card Payments, Loyalty & Personal Lending at TD, in a statement on Tuesday.

Eligibility for the free Uber One membership, ranging from 6 to 12 months, is determined when cardholders assign their TD card as the payment source in the Uber app.

A 6-month free Uber One membership is offered to holders of entry travel rewards TD credit cards (TD Rewards and TD Platinum Travel), and TD Access Card with Visa Debit cardholders who open a new Chequing account (All-Inclusive, Unlimited, Every Day, Student) during the Uber One offer enrollment window.

A 12-month free Uber One membership is provided to premium proprietary rewards TD credit cardholders (TD First Class Travel and TD Business Travel).

TD is also extending a special offer for first-time Uber users, who can benefit from a $30 discount on their first order with Uber Eats or a 15% reduction on their first Uber ride (up to $10) by using the code TDxUBER.

Customers have until May 23, 2024, to enroll in the Uber One membership, which remains active for six or twelve months from the sign-up date.

“Uber One allows Canadians to travel and shop, enjoying $0 delivery fees, discounts, and other membership perks. We’re eager for more TD customers to experience these benefits through the complimentary 6-month or 12-month Uber One membership,” added Lola Kassim, General Manager of Uber Eats Canada.

Other articles in the category: News

2023 Apple Design Awards Finalists Revealed

Ahead of WWDC23, the Apple Design Awards, which celebrate the best apps across a variety of categories, have been revealed by the iPhone maker. The award winners will be announced during the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC23). Here’s a breakdown of all the finalists for this year’s Apple Design Awards: Inclusivity Category Finalists in this...
John Quintet
34 mins ago

Apple Unveils WWDC23 Schedule, Kicks Off with Keynote

Apple has just revealed its schedule for the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC23), set to take place online from June 5 to 9. While the conference remains primarily digital, developers and students will be treated to a special in-person gathering at Apple Park on opening day. The jam-packed week will provide developers with invaluable insights...
John Quintet
52 mins ago