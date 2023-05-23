TD Bank and Uber Offering Free Perks for Cardholders

TD Bank Group has announced a new partnership with Uber, aimed at providing additional value to its cardholders through savings on rides, meals, and more. Select TD cardholders will be eligible to receive a complimentary Uber One membership for up to 12 months.

Uber One memberships offer the following perks:

No delivery fee plus a 5% discount on eligible restaurant orders above $15

Free delivery on eligible grocery orders above $40

A 5% discount on eligible rides including UberX, UberXL and access to top-rated drivers

Exclusive member-only offers and promotions

“We recognize that our customers are constantly seeking ways to save money and incorporate more convenience into their daily routines, which is why we’re delighted to collaborate with Uber. This partnership is one of many efforts we’re making to enrich the rewards offered to our cardholders, aligning with their most desired benefits,” said Meg McKee, Senior Vice President at Canadian Card Payments, Loyalty & Personal Lending at TD, in a statement on Tuesday.

Eligibility for the free Uber One membership, ranging from 6 to 12 months, is determined when cardholders assign their TD card as the payment source in the Uber app.

A 6-month free Uber One membership is offered to holders of entry travel rewards TD credit cards (TD Rewards and TD Platinum Travel), and TD Access Card with Visa Debit cardholders who open a new Chequing account (All-Inclusive, Unlimited, Every Day, Student) during the Uber One offer enrollment window.

A 12-month free Uber One membership is provided to premium proprietary rewards TD credit cardholders (TD First Class Travel and TD Business Travel).

TD is also extending a special offer for first-time Uber users, who can benefit from a $30 discount on their first order with Uber Eats or a 15% reduction on their first Uber ride (up to $10) by using the code TDxUBER.

Customers have until May 23, 2024, to enroll in the Uber One membership, which remains active for six or twelve months from the sign-up date.

“Uber One allows Canadians to travel and shop, enjoying $0 delivery fees, discounts, and other membership perks. We’re eager for more TD customers to experience these benefits through the complimentary 6-month or 12-month Uber One membership,” added Lola Kassim, General Manager of Uber Eats Canada.