Uniqlo’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collection Now Available in Canada

Uniqlo has launched its collection of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom apparel. Six themed shirts are available to purchase in Canada and other global markets.

Earlier this month, Uniqlo announced that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom UT collection will be available in Canada, offering specialty-made designs inspired by Nintendo’s critically acclaimed open-world game. Now, the graphic t-shirts can be purchased on Uniqlo’s website or in-store.

"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" UT collection is launching tomorrow (4/25) 🗡️ Get notified as soon as the collection launches by saving your faves to your UNIQLO app wish list: https://t.co/74a3rXpfy5#UNIQLOCanada #LifeWear #Zelda #UT pic.twitter.com/OH2U8yofUG — Uniqlo Canada (@Uniqlo_Canada) April 24, 2024

Available for $29.90 per shirt, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom collection includes designs featuring Champion Link, Koroks, Addison and the Hudson signs, and the game’s cover art. Shirt sizes range from XXS to XXL.

This is the latest video game collaboration Uniqlo is supporting. In the past, the lifestyle clothing brand has launched partnerships with Nintendo on Super Mario Bros. and Pokemon designs. Additionally, Unqilo has offered shirts inspired by Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, and Street Fighter.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launched on Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023. The game went on to win ‘Best Action/Adventure Game’ at The Game Awards 2023. It was also nominated for ‘Best Score and Music,’ ‘Best Art Direction,’ and ‘Game of the Year.’

More information on Unqilo’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom collection can be found on the official website.