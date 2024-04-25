Threads Testing New Archive Feature, Letting Users Hide Old Posts

Threads has begun testing a new feature, enabling select users to hide old posts. Once active, users can archive a selection of older posts and hide them from the public.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the arrival of the archival feature. Mosseri states that only a “small number” of users have access to this feature for now. According to the Instagram head, Threads wants to let users archive individual posts or have them automatically archived after a pre-established window of time.

Once the feature is available, users can tap the three-dot menu option at the top right corner of a post. As shown in Mosseri’s Threads post, users can then select ‘Archive now.’ If selected, the post will then be hidden and away from the public view. A similar feature is available on Instagram, enabling users to archive and hide content.

Don’t worry, Mosseri has confirmed that any archived post can be made public again. ” If you want to make your post public again, you can always unarchive it whenever you’d like,” he says. It’s also confirmed that the feature won’t become a default on Threads. “I ran a poll… and the resounding feedback was not to make this the default, so we’re gonna try it as an option,” Mosseri says.

As of the time of writing, there’s no word on when Threads may roll out the feature to a wider user base. The ability to archive posts has been widely requested across Threads and even X (formally Twitter). With Threads now slowly integrating it into the platform, one has to wonder if X will look into a similar feature.