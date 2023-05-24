Here are Cellphone Plan Changes: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from May 24

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Fido Noticeable price changes: Get iPhone 14 for $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest and pay only $47.12/mo after bill credit for 24 months with Fido Payment Program Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G – yours for $0 down! Ongoing deals: Get 20GB for $39/month after Automatic Payments Discount. For new activations or hardware upgrades only. (Excluding Quebec) Save $50 on the Setup Service Fee when you activate any device online. Get the all new Google Pixel 7a for $0 down and just $24.96/mo plus taxes for 24 months on select plans (after a bill credit of $4.30/mo). Save even more when you bundle home internet and mobile plans together. Packages start from $75/mo! Limited time offer: Save 50% per month for 12 months on unlimited Fido Home Internet. That's up to $540 in savings! New customers only! ON Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans. TABLETS AT $0 DOWN AND 0% INTEREST with financing on select plans for $10/month when you add a line to your account. One Month Free Service when you invite your friends and they join Fido.

Videotron New deals: Get 100 GB bonus per year with all-Inclusive 25GB, 40GB and 50GB plans, along with $15 monthly savings if you combine it with an Internet service. Canada-US All-Inclusive plans are the same price as All-Inclusive Canada. For a limited time. Ongoing deals: Buy the all-new Google Pixel 7a phone and get bonus Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds. For a limited time. No set-up service fee: save the $45 set-up service fee when you subscribe to a Mobile plan with data. For a limited time. Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan. A Motorola phone starting at only $1.75/month. 100 GB of bonus data per year, Club illico mobile, on the phone of your choice. Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month. Club illico mobile is included with all the All-Inclusive Mobile plans. Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 6 GB and 15 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 15 GB plan with an Internet service. Get up to $500 in credit when you trade in your old phone. Monthly savings on various smart phones Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)

Koodo New deals: Get the new Google Pixel 7a for $0 upfront with the Tab 20 GB for only $39/mo. When you bring your own phone. Plus, save the $50 connection fee when you shop online. Ongoing deals: Get the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G for only $10/mo with the Tab. That's $450 in savings! Get bonus data when you activate select prepaid plans using a promo code. Exclusive Quebec deal. Get a bonus 2GB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on the prepaid plans of $30/mo or more at 3G speed or $35/mo or more at 4G speed. Prepaid SIM cards are now 50% off for a limited time. Save the $50 connection fee when you shop online. Get bonus 500MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on $25/mo plan and 250MB bonus with the $15 plan. For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.

Rogers New deals: Get 25GB of bonus data per month on the 5G Mobile 25GB NS and the 5G Infinite Essential plans. Get 50GB of bonus data per month on the 5G Infinite Premium plan (Excluding Quebec). Get the new Google Pixel 7a for $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest and pay only $24.96/mo (after bill credit) for 24 months with financing on select plans. Rogers Infinite Mobile plans start at $65/mo for 24 months when you add it to your home services (ON). Save $20/mo for each family member you add. Additional Line Rogers Infinite Plans start at $45/mo for 25GB in QC or $65/mo for 75GB in other regions. Ongoing deals: Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 starting at $0/mo when you trade in an eligible Samsung device, for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge. Count on more with Rogers 5G mobile plans, now as low as $45/month in Quebec or $65/month in other regions, after Automatic Payments Discount. Add family to your Rogers Infinite plan starting as low as $40/mo per line with 15 GB in QC or $60/mo per line with 15 GB in other regions. Get iPhone 14 128GB for as low as $10/mo for 24 months on select plans, when you trade in an iPhone 12 or put $480 down. Certain conditions apply. Enjoy 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost in up to 185 destinations (up to $75 value) with a Rogers Connections Mastercard®. Trade in an eligible iPhone and enjoy a one-time trade-in credit of up to $770 towards the device of your choice with financing and select plans. Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program. Take advantage of the Upfront Edge credit on select phones on Rogers Infinite plans with financing over 24 months. Add a tablet or smartwatch to an eligible Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet plan or smartwatch plan for 24 months. Save $50 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online. Refer your friends and save up to $300 per year Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get 6 months on select Rogers Infinite plans

Telus New deals: Get a bonus of 1GB of data for 12 months on new activations on any 30-day prepaid talk, text & data plans for $30 or more. Get 50GB of data for as low as $55 per month when you bring your own device and bundle your Mobility plan with Stream+ or SmartHome Security. Offer available only in stores in select regions of MB, SK, ON, NB, NL, NS, and PEI. New activations on Talk and Text 100 prepaid plans can receive Unlimited Nationwide minutes for 1 year. Limited-Time Offer. TELUS Exclusive Partner Program offers: get 20GB of data for $45 per month in Quebec, 30GB for $55/mo in Ontario, or 100GB for $65/mo in other regions, on a 24-month Easy Payment agreement. Ongoing deals: Get your Samsung Galaxy S23 for only $10/month. Save up to $740 with Bring-It-Back and get up to $160 in Trade-In bill credits. Get your Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $0 upfront plus tax when you connect it to an unlimited data plan for as low as $10 extra per month. Bundle a new Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion from $53/month. Until May 31, Telus will plant a tree when you purchase select Android phones. Get a $10 monthly bill credit for 24 months on any Unlimited 5G+ plan. Available for new activations with Bring Your Own Phone. Get up to $844 in savings with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy S22 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In. Make the Google Pixel 7 yours and save up to $486 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In. Get up to $690 off your new iPhone 14 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In. Save up to $1,030 on iPhone 14 Pro Max with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In. Upgrade and save up to $620 with Trade-In on iPhone 14 & Apple Watch. Certain conditions apply. Discover Stream+ and save 20% on your favourite entertainment. Get Stream+ with any Mobility plan for only $28 monthly plus taxes. Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch. Join the TELUS Privilege program and you could win a 24-month lease on a 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT, plus $1,500 towards the purchase of a charging station. Until June 28, 2023 (Only in Quebec). Save big and get 25GB of CAN-U.S. data for $70 per month, it's only $5 more per month compared to the 25GB nationwide plan (Only in Quebec). Save up to $450 on iPhone 13 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In. Share your phone's unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $10 per month. Get a bonus 100 MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on a $25 prepaid talk & text plan. Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit. Save the $50 connection fee when you shop Mobility online. Save more with the TELUS Family Discount: save from $7.50 to $15 per line per month for every family member on your account who subscribes to an Unlimited Data plan. Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free on eligible Apple device activations. Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC). Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC) Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back

Public-Mobile New deals: Get 2GB data at 5G speed for $65/mo. Subscribe to a 90-day plan and save $15/month on our 50GB subscription plan Earn Public Points every month and use them towards monthly payments, add-ons, and more. Ongoing deals: Free Public Mobile SIM Card included with each purchase of a Certified Pre-Owned phone.

Chatr Ongoing deals: Get 10GB of bonus data on plans $40+ as of your second anniversary date. 250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text $15/mo Plan and 500MB bonus with $25/mo 3G and $30/mo 4G talk, text and data plans. (Excluding Quebec) Exclusive offer for Quebec: Get 5GB of bonus data as of your second anniversary date on the $35/mo plan at 3G speeds. Get 2GB bonus data with autopay on all talk, text & data 3G and 4G plans, except the $25/mo 3G and $30/mo 4G plans. (Excluding Quebec) Chatr Refer a Friend Program – Get up to $150 in credits over 10 months to use towards your top up.

Virgin New deals: Get 30GB for $45/month after a credit of $5/month for 24 months. When you bring your own phone, on new activations only. Get 20GB for $39/month when you bring your own phone. Available on new activations only. Ongoing deals: Get the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G for $0 down, 0% APR, with Sweet Pay on an eligible 2-year plan. Now only $10/month. Get the new Google Pixel 7a for $0 Down, 0% APR with Sweet Pay on an eligible 2-year plan. Plus, get the Pixel Buds A-Series as a gift. Combine a mobile plan with home internet, now starting from $75/mo (ON). Get 50% off on Unlimited Internet, starting from $40/mo. Based on a $40/mo credit for 12 months on a 50 Mbps Unlimited Internet plan (ON). Get iPhone 11 for $0 down, 0% APR with Sweet Pay. Get a new phone. Plans starting from $33/mo in QC or from $35/mo in other regions. Introducing Member Mondays: new week, new deal. Get limited-time offers from Virgin's partners every Monday. Get pre-loved phones starting from just $1/mo, with Sweet Pay on an eligible 2-year plan. Online only. Get 100MB Bonus Data with PPU minutes $15 prepaid plan, on Auto Payment Options. Members save $80 on groceries with Walmart online groceries. Get $20 off the first four orders of $100 or more. Expires on July 26, 2023. Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. Now starting at $57/mo when you bring your own phone (QC). Buy the Google Pixel 6a and get 3 months of Youtube Premium and Google One. Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. Hook up today and get 2 months free. Get 250MB Bonus Data with Unlimited Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan (ON, QC, SK) and with Unlimited Province-wide $22 and $29 prepaid plans (QC), on Auto Payment Options. Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Province-wide $31, $35, $40, $50 and $55 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC). Add TV to your Unlimited Internet starting from $25/mo in QC and $35/mo in ON. Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $32, $34, $38, $43, $53 & $58 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC). Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $30, $40, $45, $55 & $75 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (ON, SK). Shop online and get $50 waived of connection service fee. Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party. get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.

Freedom Mobile Ongoing deals: Get 100GB extra data with any new phone on an eligible Big Gig Unlimited plan. Activate an eligible Samsung phone on a $35+/mo plan (after Digital Discount) and get a Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with 5GB Fast LTE Data for $0/mo for 6 months, $15/mo thereafter. 2-year term required. Limited time Offer (Bring your own phone): Get 7GB of data for $35/mo, 20GB for $39/mo and 30GB for $45/mo. $45/mo includes a $5/mo credit for 24 months. Get an unlimited plan with 20GB of fast LTE data for only $39/mo plus 100 GB extra data. Add a line and save. Get 7GB of data for $30/mo. Price includes a $5/mo. credit for 24 months and Digital Discount. Additional Postpaid lines only. Get 1.5GB of data for $24/mo. Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year

Sasktel Noticeable price changes: Save up to $200 when you purchase a new iPhone and Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular). Ongoing deals: Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid and save $20/mo. for 6 months. Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month Sign up for new wireless service on any totalSHARE or VIP 35 unlimited plan and save up to $15/mo. for 24 months. Upgrade your device on a 2-year voice & data term and choose your savings. Save $100 when you purchase Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular) online. Save $20/mo. off a totalSHARE Nationwide

Eastlink Noticeable price changes: For a limited time, save up to $480 on a new Samsung smartphone New deals: Fibre Link Internet 1 Gig for 209.95/mo plus Save $30.00/mo for 12 months. Fibre Link Internet 350 for $189.95/mo plus save $30.00/mo for 12 months Save more when you share your data plan Ongoing deals: Buy Mobile online and get a $50 welcome credit & free shipping Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $25 credit. Bring Your Own Phone and Enjoy Data Plans Add Mobile to other popular Eastlink services and save up to $10/month! Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free when you buy an Apple device. Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab Save $69.95 when you DIY and save the installation fee Get up to $200 When you Switch to Eastlink Browse Eastlink cell phones plans

Fizz New deals: 20 GB plan at 39$/month. Ongoing deals: Skip onto the 15 GB mobile plan for only $41/month. Fully customizable mobile and Internet plans. Mix & match starting at $55/month. Activate your first plan with the referral code of a friend, and you’ll each receive a $25 referral bonus A supercharged voicemail for IOS and Android phones, at only $2 per month Enjoy a 12-month warranty on new phones and a 6-month warranty on Preloved phones The higher the level you’re at, the more rewards you get to choose from to add value to your monthly plan. Any unused mobile data will be rolled over to the next month. Browse Fizz cell phones plans

Shaw Ongoing deals: Bill credits : $100 bill credit with Fibre + Internet and $50 bill credit with Internet & Streaming (QC, AB & BC) Sign up for Disney+ and get up to 12 months free. Bill credits : $100 bill credit with Fibre + Internet and TV and $50 bill credit with Internet & Streaming in (ON, SK & MB) Order your plan online and save an extra $50 If you’re looking for a lower-level TV plan than Total TV, check out the Limited TV plan for $25/mo. Browse Shaw cell phones plans

PC Mobile Ongoing deals: Get an additional 5% of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money 20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service Get 1GB of bonus data every month when you sign up for an Automatic Top-Up option, eligible on plans that have data. Browse PC Mobile cell phones plans