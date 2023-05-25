Ford EVs to Access Tesla Superchargers in Canada, US

In a surprising and strategic move, Ford announced today that it has secured an agreement with Tesla. This deal will grant Ford’s electric vehicle (EV) customers access to over 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the U.S. and Canada, effectively doubling the number of fast-chargers available to them. This groundbreaking initiative is set to roll out in early 2024.

Owners of Ford’s Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, and E-Transit will be able to access the Superchargers via an adapter and software integration. Activation and payment will be facilitated through FordPass or Ford Pro Intelligence.

By 2025, Ford aims to equip its second-generation EVs with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector, eliminating the need for an adapter to access Tesla Superchargers. Tesla, which developed the NACS, announced last fall that it was opening up its charging standard to all automakers.

“This is great news for our customers who will have unprecedented access to the largest network of fast-chargers in the U.S. and Canada with 12,000+ Tesla Superchargers plus 10,000+ fast-chargers already in the BlueOval Charge Network,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO. “Widespread access to fast-charging is absolutely vital to our growth as an EV brand.”

Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla’s senior director of charging infrastructure, echoed Farley’s sentiments, expressing excitement at the prospect of welcoming Ford owners to Tesla’s extensive Supercharger network.

Ford CEO Jim Farley joined Tesla CEO Elon Musk on a Twitter Spaces this afternoon to make the announcement aimed at “accelerating EV adoption”.

Farley has long realized the lead Tesla has in the EV space and Ford aims to emulate Tesla in many ways.

Musk said Tesla was “super happy” to support Ford in using the company’s Superchargers. Tesla doesn’t want its Supercharger network to be a “walled garden” said Musk, and is “appreciative” of Ford’s interest in partnering.

The BlueOval Charge Network, already North America’s largest public charging network with over 84,000 chargers, will be further bolstered by the addition of Tesla Superchargers. This integration will create the single largest fast-charge network across the U.S. and Canada, significantly reducing charge anxiety for Ford customers.

Additionally, Ford dealers are set to add approximately 1,800 public-facing fast-chargers and locations to the BlueOval Charge Network by early 2024. This collaboration between Ford and Tesla marks a significant milestone in the EV industry, promising a superior charging experience for customers and propelling the world’s transition to sustainable energy.