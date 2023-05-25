Telus Concludes Data Breach Probe Over Customer Data

Gary Ng
3 seconds ago

telus cyber security

Back in February, Telus launched an investigation into claims of a data breach of its source code and also what was said to be employee info up for sale on the dark web.

At the time, the apparent data that was put up for sale claimed to include the names and email addresses of over 76,000 Telus employees.

Back in February, the company told BleepingComputer, “We are investigating claims that a small amount of data related to internal TELUS source code and select TELUS team members’ information has appeared on the dark web.”

Telus recently emailed customers about the February 23 “cybersecurity incident” and offered up one year of Telus Online Security Ultimate powered by Norton, which includes notifications for bank and credit checks by unauthorized parties, according to information shared by iPhone in Canada readers.

After reaching out to Telus for clarification, the company told iPhone in Canada it has since completed its investigation of the “incident”.

“We have concluded our investigation of this incident and have discovered that no systems used to support our customers were impacted, and that TELUS Health and TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods were not impacted in any way,” said Telus.

But the company admitted some customer data was possibly accessed by an “unauthorized third party”, which is a textbook definition of a hack or data breach.

“We also discovered that a small amount of customer data may have been accessed by an unauthorized third party,” said Telus on Thursday on its website.

“While our ongoing monitoring has not discovered evidence of any personal information appearing in any public forum, we will be notifying impacted customers in the coming days,” added the company.

We’ve asked Telus for clarification on the possible data that was accessed, specifically what number “small amount” relates to. We’ll update this story accordingly.

Did you get any emails from Telus recently about this “cyber security incident” from February?

Other articles in the category: Telus

Public Mobile Debuts $39/20GB Promo Plan

Telus-owned prepaid brand, Public Mobile, saw some big changes this morning, revamping its logo and website, plus offering unlimited 5G data plans, the first we’ve seen from a ‘Big 3’ prepaid brand. Public Mobile’s changes also undercut Telus’ flanker brand Koodo, which doesn’t get 5G plans—here’s why. While unlimited 5G plans are new, 4G speed...
Gary Ng
21 hours ago

Telus to Invest Over $11 Billion in Quebec

After announcing its pledge to invest tens of billions in B.C., Alberta and Ontario yesterday, Telus announced on Wednesday its planned investments for Quebec. Telus plans to invest $11.5 billion over the next five years in Quebec, set to focus on the development of network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum across the province. Since 2000, Telus...
Gary Ng
21 hours ago

Koodo 5G Plans are Not Coming Says Telus

The big telecom news story of the day is the re-brand of Telus-owned Public Mobile, which is now offering unlimited 5G data plans. This marks the first time a prepaid brand from the ‘Big 3’ is offering 5G network access. Heck, Public Mobile also beat flanker brands such as its sibling Koodo to the punch...
Gary Ng
23 hours ago