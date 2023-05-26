Some Tesla Superchargers Going Public in Canada, Backed by Feds

Tesla is collaborating with the federal government to extend part of its existing Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles.

This move follows the successful expansion of some Tesla Superchargers to non-Tesla EVs in the U.S. and Europe, underscoring the automaker’s commitment to a sustainable future, reports Tesla North.

Recognizing the importance of easy accessibility to charging stations in the transition to EVs, the Canadian government, in partnership with Tesla, is building an expansive network of charging stations.

The feds say that government funding has resulted in 45,000 chargers installed across the country to date, including on highways, public spaces, residential buildings, workplaces, and for vehicle fleets.

Minister of Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, has announced further federal support to install nearly 2,000 Level 2 and Level 3 chargers. This initiative, backed by a federal investment of close to $25 million, is facilitated by partnerships with 30 Ontario-based organizations and contributes to a total investment exceeding $35 million.

A major highlight of this initiative is Tesla’s significant role. The automaker plans to pilot an open Supercharging route for EV drivers between Sudbury and Ottawa later this year. By 2025, the company aims to make 750 charging connectors available to non-Tesla EV drivers at public locations, including at least 350 250kW Superchargers (also known as V3, the company’s fastest chargers). This ambitious expansion plan will cover the Trans-Canada Highway from Ottawa to Calgary.

The government’s Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles (iZEV) Program, offering up to $5,000 to offset initial EV costs for eligible vehicles, has doled out 210,000 incentives since its inception.

Yesterday, Ford announced it would be adopting Tesla’s charging connector standard, now known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS). Existing Ford EVs will get to charge at Superchargers with an adapter, while future cars will get the Tesla charging plug as standard.