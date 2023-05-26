Latest WhatsApp Beta Introduces ‘Username’ Feature

WhatsApp has just released its latest beta for Android through the Google Play Beta Program, introducing a new WhatsApp username feature (via WABetaInfo).

Starting with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.15, WhatsApp users will have the option to choose unique usernames for their accounts, adding an extra layer of privacy.

As seen in the screenshot above, users can opt for unique usernames instead of solely relying on phone numbers. The feature is accessible through WhatsApp Settings > Profile.

Although the specific functionalities and implications are yet to be fully understood, conversations initiated through usernames will still benefit from end-to-end encryption.

As the feature undergoes further development, more details will emerge on how usernames will function within the WhatsApp ecosystem.

The new WhatsApp username feature will be available for beta testers in a future update of the app. An exact release date, however, remains unknown.

Earlier this week, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced WhatsApp users can now edit sent messages on the messaging service.

To maintain transparency within conversations, the ‘edited’ tag will be displayed alongside any altered text. However, edit history won’t be visible to other participants in the chat.

Last month, WhatsApp also announced the ability to use the same account on multiple phones.