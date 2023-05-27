Fido Matches Freedom’s $50 Canada/US Plan with 40GB

John Quintet
58 mins ago

Earlier today we told you about Fido’s new $50/40GB promo plan after a $10/month credit.

Now, we’ve learned this promo plan is even better in Quebec, as it matches the Freedom Mobile $50/40GB plan with Canada/US roaming. Why just Quebec? Well, Quebec has a fourth regional wireless competitor in the form of Videotron (the owner of Freedom Mobile) so there are usually better deals compared to the rest of Canada.

According to Fido’s website, when you switch to Quebec, the $50/40GB plan says it includes “unlimited US-Canada calling + roaming”, only until May 31, 2023.

The $50 price is after Auto Pay and you get a free SIM card and the $50 “Setup Service Fee” is waived for online activations.

As of writing, Koodo and Virgin Plus have not matched the Freedom Mobile Canada-US roaming plan, for their Quebec customers. It’s unclear if this $50/40GB Canada/US plan from Fido will expand outside of Quebec.

Rogers’ CEO previously said their company would match price drops from Freedom Mobile. We’re seeing this now but it’s only in Quebec. The $50/40GB Freedom Mobile plan with Canada/US roaming is proving to be very popular according to anecdotal comments online. Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus will need to match it across Canada if they don’t want to lose subscribers it seems.

Other articles in the category: Quebecor

Freedom Mobile’s $50/40GB Canada-US Plan Slaps Rogers, Telus, Bell

Well, I guess this is Videotron’s 'FAFO' message to Canada’s ‘Big 3’ wireless carriers. The company’s subsidiary Freedom Mobile has launched a new $50 Canada-US plan that includes talk, text and data, at a far cheaper price than incumbents. With marketing that also touts it as “two countries, one sweet deal”, Freedom Mobile includes 40GB...
Gary Ng
2 days ago

Videotron EV Fleet to Get Smart Charging from Cleo

Cleo, a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec specializing in charging solutions for electric vehicle (EV) fleets, has entered into an agreement with local telecom Videotron. With a fleet of nearly 200 electric vehicles operating in Montreal, Videotron is looking to enhance its fleet performance with Cleo's smart platform. Custom charging plans generated by Cleo are tailored to...
John Quintet
1 week ago