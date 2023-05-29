Apple Refurbished M2 Mac mini Now Available in Canada

Apple Canada has started selling refurbished M2 Mac mini computers, offering some savings compared to new retail purchases.

This is the first time Apple is offering these refurbished models in Canada, with sales starting last week.

Various M2 Mac mini refurbished models are available, including an entry version with an 8-Core CPU and 10-Core GPU, priced at $679.00 CAD, offering $120 in savings (regular price $799). This entry version includes 8GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and Gigabit Ethernet port.

As of writing, there are 22 different refurbished M2 Mac mini configurations showing as available Apple.ca. The most expensive configuration is the 12‑Core CPU and 19‑Core GPU, 10GB Ethernet, 32GB unified memory, and 8TB SSD for $4,839 CAD.

Apple says it takes great pride in its refurbishment process, with each product undergoing rigorous testing and certification to ensure it meets the brand’s quality standards. Customers can have peace of mind knowing that these refurbished products are backed by Apple’s one-year limited warranty, along with a 15-day returns policy. Customers also have the option to purchase AppleCare+ for added protection.

Each refurbished Mac mini package includes the main unit along with a power lead. Most supplies are usually limited.

These refurbished Mac minis, originally released in January 2023, are available to order now from Apple’s online store. Buyers can choose between paid express delivery or free standard delivery, which are expected to begin as early as June 1st. The availability of pickup options can be checked on the Apple website here.