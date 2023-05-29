Further Reports Suggest iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max May Feature Larger Displays

Rumours regarding a display size upgrade for next year’s iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models have been circulating. Now, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman is backing up those claims.

As written in the latest Power On newsletter (seen by MacRumors), Gurman states that the iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max, which currently boast 6.1- and 6.7-inch displays, will see an upgrade of “a couple tenths of an inch diagonally.” If Gurman is correct, Apple will be positioning the iPhone 16 Pro models to offer the biggest displays ever for the smartphone.

Gurman continues to state that Apple’s reported upgrade will help better align the iPhone with competitive devices offered by Samsung and its Galaxy Ultra series. Plus, with a bigger display, Apple will have more internal space to play with. This could mean that the iPhone 16 Pro models may sport upgraded camera tech, or even a larger battery.

Earlier this month, credible analyst Ross Young also discussed the possibility of Apple upgrading the displays for iPhone 16’s Pro models. Once again, the specific display size wasn’t revealed. Instead, Young notes that the size may be increased by two decimal points.

Both Gurman and Young have a good track record to make sure claims. Of course, it’s only a matter of time before substantive proof surfaces on whether Apple’s upgraded displays are coming down the pipeline.

If Apple continues to release its iPhones within the traditional window, we’ll be able to hold the iPhone 16 in our hands by September of next year.