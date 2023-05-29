Public Mobile 3G Plans: Here’s How to Find Them

Telus-owned Public Mobile last week saw a revamp to now call itself a subscription service, offering unlimited 5G plans that come before sibling network Koodo.

While Public Mobile now offers 5G plans, to go with 4G plans, it still offers 3G speed plans as well. But there’s one problem—you won’t find them on the Public Mobile website.

The company says these 3G speed plans are only available within the new Public Mobile iOS and Android apps, visible when activating a new line or switching to a new plan.

Public Mobile customers can also view these 3G speed plans when logging into their accounts online and navigating to the ‘change subscription’ page.

From here, we can see monthly 3G speed plans at the bottom, priced as follows:

$15/250MB: 100 minutes Canada-wide calling; $0.75/month in Public Points

$25/1GB: unlimited Canada-wide minutes and international SMS/MMS; earn $1.25/month in Public Points

Rivals Lucky Mobile (Bell) and Chatr (Rogers) still list their 3G speed plans on their website.

3G speeds are at up to 3 Mbps on Public Mobile. iPhone in Canada told you earlier this month that rivals Lucky Mobile and Chatr offer faster 3G and 4G speeds compared to Public Mobile, at up to 10 Mbps. 4G speeds from Public Mobile are at up to 100 Mbps, whereas Lucky Mobile and Chatr are at up to 150 Mbps.

Other changes recently to the Public Mobile website? The company has now clarified on its plan page that unlimited international SMS/MMS is included with all 5G and 4G plans. Previously, this information was only available once you clicked through to view plan details.

Also, Public Mobile clarified that “all data is provided up front with a 90-day subscription”, instead of saying they “receive 3x the included data of our monthly subscriptions,” which was confusing.