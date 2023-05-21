New Public Mobile Apps Tease 5G Plans with Unlimited Data

Does Telus plan to offer 5G plans with unlimited data with its prepaid brand Public Mobile and also update its logo?

That seems to be the case according to Public Mobile iPhone and Android apps that have seemingly hit the App Store and Google Play, sporting a new look and marketing phrases and logo.

“Welcome to different. Public Mobile is a wireless subscription service that does mobility differently,” explains the app subscription.

As for the mention of 5G? “Sign up for Canada’s first 5G subscription phone service in a few simple steps,” says Public Mobile’s app description.

Public Mobile is also going to apparently support eSIM as well for 5G plans. “Activate in minutes with eSIM along with an eSIM compatible device and choose from 5G speed plans and unlimited data on Canada’s largest network.”

According to a Public Mobile document already available online and seen by iPhone in Canada, 5G download speeds will be up to 250 Mbps and then throttled to 512 Kbps once your data bucket has been exceeded. “Video Experience Optimization” is also mentioned for streaming videos.

“Manage your own account with easy, self-service features in the app. Just like your other subscription services set it and forget it,” says Public Mobile.

Here are the steps it lists to get started with Public Mobile:

Select and activate your subscription

Save with a 90-day subscription

Purchase and activate your eSIM or SIM card

You can keep your phone number when you subscribe to Public Mobile.

The Public Mobile app also lets you check your rewards program points balance and also refer-a-friend to get savings.

It also says virtual support is available “at your fingertips” as you can find answers and ask questions right from the app.

After downloading the app, it appears it’s not quite ready for launch yet. The app is showing “maintenance mode”, saying the app is “under maintenance”.

Just under a year ago, Public Mobile brought back 4G calling plans. With Rogers recently announcing it would expand 5G plans to all customers, and not just those on unlimited plans, it seems 5G might become the standard across all ‘Big 3’ networks?

A launch of the Public Mobile app for iPhone and Android appears to be imminent if download links are already live. We’ve reached out to Public Mobile for more info and will update this story accordingly.

In the meantime, you can try downloading the Public Mobile apps below:

Thanks James!