Apple AR/VR Headset Display Specs Revealed Ahead of WWDC

Just ahead of next week’s WWDC 2023, analyst Ross Young has shared some new details regarding Apple’s much-anticipated AR/VR headset (via MacRumors).

While previous rumors hinted at 4K micro OLED displays with an 8K total resolution, Young’s insights provide further details on the headset’s display capabilities.

Each of the two displays on the AR/VR headset will have a diagonal measurement of 1.41 inches, according to the display analyst, with a brightness level of over 5000 nits and a pixel density of 4000 pixels per inch.

The 5000 nits brightness on Apple’s AR/VR headset allows for the support of high dynamic range (HDR) content, which is not commonly seen in current VR headsets available in the market.

For example, Meta Quest 2 reaches a maximum brightness of around 100 nits without HDR, while HoloLens 2 offers 500 nits brightness. Similarly, Sony’s PSVR 2 headset offers approximately 265 nits of brightness.

You want more, I will give you more: Micro OLED specs for Apple’s AR/VR headset:

1.41″ in diagonal

4000 PPI

>5000 nits of brightness — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 30, 2023

Young suggests that the 5000 nits brightness refers to peak brightness, which ensures superior contrast, vibrant colors, and enhanced highlights, without causing discomfort to users.

High-end TVs, for comparison, offer around 2000 to 5000 nits of brightness, providing an immersive and true-to-life viewing experience.

If Apple achieves its target of 5000+ nits brightness, the AR/VR headset will offer unparalleled display quality, setting a benchmark for future AR glasses.

Apple’s AR/VR headset will also surpass competitors in terms of resolution. With an 8K resolution, it outperforms headsets from Meta and other companies, including Meta’s highest-end Quest Pro 2.

The Quest Pro 2 features a resolution of 1800 x 1920 pixels per eye, utilizing LCD display technology.

The high-quality displays developed by Apple for its AR/VR headset are rumored to be the most expensive component, contributing significantly to the expected price tag of around $3,000.

While this makes Apple’s headset one of the pricier virtual reality options in the market, it remains competitive with AR-based products like the Magic Leap 2 and the HoloLens 2.