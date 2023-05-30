Apple WWDC23 Swift Student Challenge Winners Announced

Apple’s WWDC 2023 event is just around the corner, and this year’s event is set to celebrate the talent and creativity of student developers.

In line with its commitment to fostering innovation, Apple has expanded the number of winners in its Swift Student Challenge.

From the previous count of 350 winners, this year’s edition will see 375 individuals receiving recognition for their exceptional apps created using the Swift coding language.

When WWDC23 kicks off June 5, the challenge winners will be among those attending virtually and in person to see the keynote, events, labs, and activities.

For first-time winners Asmi Jain, Yemi Agesin, and Marta Michelle Caliendo, coding is an opportunity not only to forge a unique career path, but also to help others along the way.

One of the challenge winners, Asmi Jain (pictured above), a 20-year-old student from Medi-Caps University in Indore, India, was inspired to create her app playground after learning about her friend’s uncle’s struggle with eye misalignment and facial paralysis following brain surgery.

Jain’s winning playground tracks eye movements, aiming to strengthen eye muscles. Her ultimate goal is to expand the app’s capabilities to encompass the facial muscles and transform it into a therapeutic tool.

Similarly, Yemi Agesin, a 21-year-old student at Kennesaw State University in Georgia, discovered his passion for coding during his family’s international relocations.

His winning app playground, a first-person baseball game, combines his love for sports and filmmaking. Agesin plans to develop a sports game for real-time competition and an app utilizing augmented reality to assist filmmakers in visualizing graphics and effects during shooting.

Marta Michelle Caliendo, a 25-year-old student at the Apple Developer Academy in Naples, Italy, draws inspiration from her passion for paleontology.

Caliendo’s winning app playground is a memory game featuring her own anatomically correct illustrations of dinosaur fossils. Despite only learning Swift in September, Caliendo impressively crafted her app using Procreate on iPad.

Caliendo is currently working on an app to monitor and safeguard sea turtle nests along Italy’s coast.

Apple’s WWDC 2023 keynote begins June 5th at 10am PT/1pm ET.