Hello Games Founder Sean Murray Teases Apple Announcement Ahead of WWDC

Founder and Managing Director of Hello Games, Sean Murray, teased a cryptic message, leading speculation that an Apple announcement is on its way ahead of next week’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC).

On Twitter, Murray simply tweeted the emoji of a red apple. He later quote tweeted said tweet with a green apple, punctuating the point. Hello Games already has a history with Apple. During last year’s WWDC, it was announced that the procedurally generated open-world sci-fi game No Man’s Sky was coming to Mac and iPad.

Since WWDC 2022, No Man’s Sky has unfortunately not been ported to those platforms. For an unknown reason, Hello Games has not been able to hit its target and get the widely adopted game over to Apple’s devices. However, Murray’s tweets might indicate good news is on its way.

Apple’s WWDC 2023 is slated for June 5th. The Cupertino company is hosting a keynote conference, with many hardware and software announcements expected. Of course, one could assume that Murray and Hello Game may announce either an update on No Man’s Sky‘s release on Mac or iPad.

Alternatively, there has been a lot of speculation about whether Apple’s long-rumoured AR/VR headset would be revealed during WWDC. If Apple intends to do a deep dive on the hardware, they’d be wise to back it up with compelling software including VR-compatible games. No Man’s Sky is already an established VR game. While playable on traditional consoles, No Man’s Sky is available on other VR headsets including Oculus, PSVR2, and more.

If Apple’s headset is released this year, No Man’s Sky may be amongst the launch lineup of supported apps and games. Earlier this year, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed that Apple is developing a series of apps including “games fitness and collaboration tools” for its headset. Of course, third-party support is expected. Especially within gaming as Apple doesn’t have in-house development on must-play gaming apps.

We’ll certainly know more next week. Apple’s keynote begins at 10am PT/1pm ET.