New on Paramount+ Canada: June 2023

John Quintet
1 hour ago

paramount+ canada hero

Paramount+ Canada has released its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service in June 2023. Highlights include the third season of iCarly, along with the second season of Queen of the Universe.

Check out the full list below of what’s new on Paramount+ Canada in June 2023:

Thursday, June 1

  • iCarly, Season 3 Premiere (Series) – Paramount+ Original Series

Friday, June 2

  • FBI True, New Episode Block (Series) – Paramount+ Original Series
  • Queen of the Universe, Season 2 Premiere (Series) – Paramount+ Original Series

Sunday, June 4

  • Joe Pickett, Season 2 Premiere (Series) – Paramount+ Original Series

Tuesday, June 6

  • A Fairly Odd Summer (Movie)
  • Blue Bloods, Season 12 (Series)
  • Danger Force, New Episode Block (Series)
  • Giant Little Ones (Movie) 🍁
  • Moonlight (Movie)

Thursday, June 8

  • Fool Me (Special)
  • The Sheikh, Season 1 – Paramount+ Original Series (Series)

Friday, June 9

  • Queer Planet (Documentary)
  • S.O.G. The Book of Ward (Documentary)

Tuesday, June 13

  • Charmed, All Seasons (Series)
  • Bumblebee (Movie)
  • Runaway Bride (Movie)
  • Running with the Devil (Movie)
  • World War Z (Movie)

Friday, June 16

  • Red Election, Season 1 (Series)
  • The Disappearance of Gabby Petito (Docuseries)

Tuesday, June 20

  • Blaze and the Monster Machines, New Episode Block (Series)
  • Criminal (Movie)
  • Jane Got a Gun (Movie)
  • Moesha, All Seasons (Series)
  • The Fanatic (Movie)
  • What Lies Beneath (Movie)
  • What Women Want (Movie)

Wednesday, June 21

  • Duran Duran: A Hollywood High (Documentary)

Tuesday, June 27

  • American Hangman (Movie)
  • Corazonada (The Lottery: The Mexican Dream) (Movie)
  • The Humanity Bureau (Movie)
  • The Patrick Star Show, New Episode Block (Series)
  • True Grit (Movie)

Wednesday, June 28

  • Bruce Springsteen – Live in New York City (Special)
  • Bruce Springsteen – The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concert (Documentary)
  • Bruce Springsteen – Wings for Wheels: The Making of Born to Run (Documentary)

Friday, June 30

  • Alone Australia, Season 1 (Series)
  • Biography: WWE Legends, Seasons 1-2 (Series)

Click here to sign up for Paramount+ in Canada.

Other articles in the category: News