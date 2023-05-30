New on Paramount+ Canada: June 2023

Paramount+ Canada has released its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service in June 2023. Highlights include the third season of iCarly, along with the second season of Queen of the Universe.

Check out the full list below of what’s new on Paramount+ Canada in June 2023:

Thursday, June 1

iCarly, Season 3 Premiere (Series) – Paramount+ Original Series

Friday, June 2

FBI True, New Episode Block (Series) – Paramount+ Original Series

Queen of the Universe, Season 2 Premiere (Series) – Paramount+ Original Series

Sunday, June 4

Joe Pickett, Season 2 Premiere (Series) – Paramount+ Original Series

Tuesday, June 6

A Fairly Odd Summer (Movie)

Blue Bloods, Season 12 (Series)

Danger Force, New Episode Block (Series)

Giant Little Ones (Movie) 🍁

Moonlight (Movie)

Thursday, June 8

Fool Me (Special)

The Sheikh, Season 1 – Paramount+ Original Series (Series)

Friday, June 9

Queer Planet (Documentary)

S.O.G. The Book of Ward (Documentary)

Tuesday, June 13

Charmed, All Seasons (Series)

Bumblebee (Movie)

Runaway Bride (Movie)

Running with the Devil (Movie)

World War Z (Movie)

Friday, June 16

Red Election, Season 1 (Series)

The Disappearance of Gabby Petito (Docuseries)

Tuesday, June 20

Blaze and the Monster Machines, New Episode Block (Series)

Criminal (Movie)

Jane Got a Gun (Movie)

Moesha, All Seasons (Series)

The Fanatic (Movie)

What Lies Beneath (Movie)

What Women Want (Movie)

Wednesday, June 21

Duran Duran: A Hollywood High (Documentary)

Tuesday, June 27

American Hangman (Movie)

Corazonada (The Lottery: The Mexican Dream) (Movie)

The Humanity Bureau (Movie)

The Patrick Star Show, New Episode Block (Series)

True Grit (Movie)

Wednesday, June 28

Bruce Springsteen – Live in New York City (Special)

Bruce Springsteen – The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concert (Documentary)

Bruce Springsteen – Wings for Wheels: The Making of Born to Run (Documentary)

Friday, June 30

Alone Australia, Season 1 (Series)

Biography: WWE Legends, Seasons 1-2 (Series)

