App Store Developers Generated $1.1 Trillion in 2022

Usman Qureshi
4 seconds ago

According to a recent study conducted by economists at Analysis Group, Apple’s App Store generated an impressive $1.1 trillion in billings and sales in 2022.

App Store ecosystem in 2022 2

According to the study, more than 90% of the billings and sales were earned solely by developers and businesses, without any commission paid to Apple.

Moreover, the Progressive Policy Institute found that the iOS app economy now supports over 4.8 million jobs in the United States and Europe combined.

Analysis Group estimates that in 2022, App Store developers earned $910 billion from the sale of physical goods and services, $109 billion from in-app advertising, and $104 billion from digital goods and services.

Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, expressed his optimism and inspiration, stating, “We’ve never been more hopeful about — or more inspired by — the incredible community of developers around the world.”

“The App Store is a vibrant, innovative marketplace where opportunity thrives, and we’re as committed as ever to investing in developers’ success and the app economy’s future,” Cook continued.

App Store ecosystem in 2022

The study also highlighted the success of small developers, who outpaced larger developers by achieving a remarkable 71% revenue growth between 2020 and 2022.

Sectors such as travel, ride-hailing, food and grocery delivery, enterprise apps, and app-based entertainment experienced significant increases in billings and sales.

The App Store, serving as a global distribution platform, supports over 195 local payment methods and 44 currencies across 175 storefronts.

In 2022, 54% of app downloads occurred in storefronts outside of developers’ home countries. The App Store attracted over 650 million average weekly visitors globally and witnessed more than 747 million app downloads.

Since 2019, U.S. developers’ billings and sales have surged by more than 80%, while European developers experienced an above-average increase of 116 percent during the same period.

With over $320 billion earned by developers since its launch in 2008, the App Store has become an extraordinary economic opportunity for iOS developers worldwide.

Other articles in the category: News

Reddit Slaps Apollo with Hefty $20 Million Annual Fee

In a shocking development, Christian Selig, the Canadian founder of the popular third-party Reddit client app Apollo, warned about the potential collapse of the platform due to Reddit's new API pricing model. The Halifax, Nova Scotia-based developer claimed that the fresh pricing structure could cost Apollo as much as $20 million per year. Selig said,...
John Quintet
20 mins ago

iOS 16.6 Beta 2 Download and More Released for Developers

Apple today released iOS 16.6 beta 2 and more for developers to download to their devices and test. Check out what’s available for download as of writing: iOS 16.6 beta 2 (20G5037d) iPadOS 16.6 beta 2 (20G5037d) macOS 13.5 beta 2 (22G5038d) watchOS 9.6 beta 2 (20U5538d) tvOS 16.6 beta 2 (20M5538d) Expect public beta...
Gary Ng
34 mins ago

Google Pixel Watch 2 Specs Include Big Upgrades, Says Report

According to an exclusive report from 9to5Google, Google is set to make a splash this fall with the announcement of the Pixel Watch 2, alongside the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. Insider sources have revealed key specifications of the Pixel Watch 2, boasting substantial improvements to the processor, battery, and health sensor technologies. Unlike its...
John Quintet
55 mins ago