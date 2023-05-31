App Store Developers Generated $1.1 Trillion in 2022

According to a recent study conducted by economists at Analysis Group, Apple’s App Store generated an impressive $1.1 trillion in billings and sales in 2022.

According to the study, more than 90% of the billings and sales were earned solely by developers and businesses, without any commission paid to Apple.

Moreover, the Progressive Policy Institute found that the iOS app economy now supports over 4.8 million jobs in the United States and Europe combined.

Analysis Group estimates that in 2022, App Store developers earned $910 billion from the sale of physical goods and services, $109 billion from in-app advertising, and $104 billion from digital goods and services.

Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, expressed his optimism and inspiration, stating, “We’ve never been more hopeful about — or more inspired by — the incredible community of developers around the world.”

“The App Store is a vibrant, innovative marketplace where opportunity thrives, and we’re as committed as ever to investing in developers’ success and the app economy’s future,” Cook continued.

The study also highlighted the success of small developers, who outpaced larger developers by achieving a remarkable 71% revenue growth between 2020 and 2022.

Sectors such as travel, ride-hailing, food and grocery delivery, enterprise apps, and app-based entertainment experienced significant increases in billings and sales.

The App Store, serving as a global distribution platform, supports over 195 local payment methods and 44 currencies across 175 storefronts.

In 2022, 54% of app downloads occurred in storefronts outside of developers’ home countries. The App Store attracted over 650 million average weekly visitors globally and witnessed more than 747 million app downloads.

Since 2019, U.S. developers’ billings and sales have surged by more than 80%, while European developers experienced an above-average increase of 116 percent during the same period.

With over $320 billion earned by developers since its launch in 2008, the App Store has become an extraordinary economic opportunity for iOS developers worldwide.