iOS 16.6 Beta 2 Download and More Released for Developers

Apple today released iOS 16.6 beta 2 and more for developers to download to their devices and test.

Check out what’s available for download as of writing:

iOS 16.6 beta 2 (20G5037d)

iPadOS 16.6 beta 2 (20G5037d)

macOS 13.5 beta 2 (22G5038d)

watchOS 9.6 beta 2 (20U5538d)

tvOS 16.6 beta 2 (20M5538d)

Expect public beta versions to be released tomorrow or later today.

No word on what’s new, aside from bug fixes and the typical performance improvements. Apple is less than one week away from WWDC and that’s when we’ll see previews of iOS and iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17. The keynote takes place on Monday morning at 10am PT/1pm ET—here’s how to watch it.